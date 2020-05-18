Jenkins hired to lead CHS

The Anderson County School district announced last week that Dan Jenkins has been hired as the new principal of Clinton High School, succeeding Dr. Caleb Tipton, who is leaving his alma mater to take over as principal of Alcoa High School.

Jenkins has worked in the Anderson County Schools for 15 years, having serving in multiple positions including beginning as a social studies teacher at CHS, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and swimming coach, as well as multiple administrative roles including vice principal and athletic director at CHS.

After his stint at Clinton, Jenkins seved as principal at Norwood Middle School, leading the school to a Reward School designation by the state just last year.,

In a Facebook post, Jenkins indicated he is very excited to return to where his career started.Currently, Dan Jenkins lives in Clinton with his wife and two children.