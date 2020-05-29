Grady Griggs, age 92 of Clinton

Jim Harris

Grady Griggs, age 92 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Cumberland Village Healthcare Center.  Grady was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II and a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War.  He was an alumni from the University of Tennessee and was an avid UT football fan.  Grady retired from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture as an engineer.  He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Griggs; parents, Walter and Eanne Watkins Griggs; 4 sisters; 4 brothers; sons, Grady “Gene” Griggs, Jr., and Robert Wayne Griggs.
He is survived by:
Sisters, Imogene Thurman and Anne Rodgers; grandchildren, Jonathan Griggs, Emily Griggs Hamm, Robert DeMario, Eric Griggs, and Eric Marcum; great grandchildren, Jaylen Hamm, Mason, Violet, and Olivia DeMario; several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Norris Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

