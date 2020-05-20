Finalized! County closes on Mariner Point property

Anderson County officials have closed on the $500,000 purchase of the former Faith Promise Church building in Clinton.

County Commissioner Robert McKamey says that all the official papers were signed and the check handed over on Tuesday to complete the purchase of what will become the new Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive.

McKamey, who has been instrumental in securing the building first offered to the county by the church about six months ago, says that some remodeling remains to be done before the seniors can move in to, and start enjoying, their new digs. Preliminary architectural plans could be finalized this week, the project will be put out for bid, and officials are hopeful that the new facility can open sometime in July.

