Ernest Wilson, 91

On Sunday, May 17, at 91 years of age, Ernest Wilson’s faith became sight. Ernest was the youngest of eleven children born to John Henry and Mary Wilson who raised their family in the Blue Ridge Georgia area. After serving four years in the Korean War, Ernest came to Anderson County where he met and married Ozell Pass. They had three daughters and were married for 36 years until her death.

Ernest was an electrician working for 28 years at ORNL in the nuclear reactors and was the longest living member of Local IBEW 760. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton where he faithfully attended until his health declined. During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Shirley and golf with special friend Bill Fair.

Ernest was preceded in death by all his siblings and one great grandchild, Peili Jane. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Shirley Smith Wilson; daughters Leisa (Roger) Fair, Myra (Reed) Noss and Lori (Robert) Ihle; step-daughter Angela (Jack) Justice; grandchildren Sarah Jane Engle, Dale (Alicia) Phillips, April (Armando) Noss-Ubeda, Clay and Max Noss, Abigail and Alexandra Ihle; step-grandchildren JC and Rachel Justice; great grandchildren Eli, Micah, Ezekiel, Asher, Harper, Henley, Anthony, Kai, Ren and Mae; nephews David Wilson, Bobby Wilson and other nieces and nephews.

The family will forever be grateful to Granny’s Place in Clinton for the special love and care provided by Betty and her staff. Ernest had many wonderful caregivers during his extended illness including the UT Hospice team of Tina, Greg, Teresa and Autumn, Jessica with Helping Hands and the caregivers of Morning Pointe during his stay there.

Due to corona virus concerns, there will not be a visitation. The family will meet Friday, May 22, at 1:00 pm for a graveside service at Anderson County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Damon Patterson and Pastor Kent williams officiating. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Mt. Pisgah Printing Ministry in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, or to a charity of your choice. www.holleygamble.com

