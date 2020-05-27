Disturbing details in Roane case; pair to remain in custody

The Roane County couple accused of several crimes after the remains of their 11-year-old daughter were found buried on their property in Ten Mile appeared in court via videoconference on Tuesday.

63-year-old Michael Anthony Gray, Sr. and 60-year-old Shirley Gray are each charged with two counts each of expecially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child abuse, three counts of aggravated child neglect and one count each of abuse of a corpse.

During their arraignment on Tuesday, disturbing details about life inside the couple’s home on Dry Fork Valley Road, including that the 11-year-old girl who died had been kept locked in a concrete room in an unfinished basement as punishment for stealing food beginning in late 2016. Her parents reportedly admitted to investigators that during that time, all that she was fed was bread and water. The girl died sometime in early 2017, and Michael Gray told investigators that he had first stored her body in a cardboard box in the basement but later buried her in the pole barn in the back yard. He led authorities to her burial site early Saturday and her remains have been sent to the UT Forensics Institute to determine exactly how she died.

When authorities went to the family home on Saturday, they freed a teenage boy from the concrete room in the basement, where he had reportedly been kept as punishment for stealing food since late 2016.

The ongoing investigation began on Friday when someone called authorities after seeing one of the couple’s three other children riding a scooter alone on a roadway and becoming concerned about the child’s condition. During an interview with DCS investigators Michael Gray reportedly admitetd that one child was buried at his house and another was locked in the basement. Michael Gray showed officers the unfinished basement where the girl died and where her brother had been confined for years, admitting that the other brother had also been locked down there from time to time as punishment

The couple, according to authorities, is not the biological parents of any of the four kids they moved to Roane County with in 2016, but so far the exact natureof their relationship is unclear.

Michale Gray told investigators that after previously keeping the kids in a wire dog cage, he had construted the tiny concrete room where they could be confined. Responding deputies noted there was a small bucket in that tiny room filled with human feces and urine, and old magazine pages for toilet paper.

The parents admitted they used confinement and the withholding of food as a form of punishment for all the children, according to investigators. All three surviving children are now in DCS custody. The investigators noted that all of them appeared “stunted in growth.”

Investigators believe it’s been at least six years since any of the children have seen a doctor or dentist. All of them are signed up with the state for homeschooling, and records show that Shirley Gray logged into the website to keep the records updated, even those for the dead girl, three years after her passing. Investigators believe that the boy who had remained locked in the basement had no formal education at all.

The judge ordered both Grays to be held on bonds totaling $500,000.