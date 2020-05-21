Cyclist dies after medical emergency in GSMNP

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 197 Views

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a medical emergency involving a bicyclist on the Foothills Parkway at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday, May 17. Michael Barker, age 59 from Seymour, TN, was riding his bicycle approximately 5 miles east of Walland when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Emergency responders and medically trained bystanders performed CPR on site before Barker was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased. 

In addition to National Park Service employees, emergency responders with American Medical Response (AMR) and Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. No additional details are available at this time.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

