CUB, TVA give an assist to ADFAC

(CUB/TVA/ADFAC press release) Clinton Utilities Board (CUB) has announced that it has partnered with TVA to award $20,000 to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“In this time of crisis, CUB is proud to partner with TVA to help our neighbors in need” said Greg Fay, CUB General Manager, in a press release. “ADFAC will use this donation to assist people struggling to pay their utility bills.”

“On behalf of ADFAC, we are very grateful for the partnership we enjoy with CUB and TVA” said Joey Collins, Program Director for ADFAC’s Household Assistance Program. “We expect these funds to be a significant help to the struggling families of Anderson County as it will assist us in providing them with stability in these uncertain times.”

CUB has collaborated with ADFAC since 1990, through a program called Project ASSIST, according to the release, with CUB customers themselves donating over $400,000 via the CUB round-up program, monthly donation on their bills and one-time donations. Customers interested in contributing to Project ASSIST can contact CUB customer service or visit www.clintonub.com/projassist.html if they would like to help.

Funding from CUB is being matched by TVA’s COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by this pandemic.

For additional information about these community partners, please visit www.clintonub.com,www.tva.gov or www.adfac.org. If a CUB customer is in need of assistance paying their utility bill due to COVID-19, please contact ADFAC by calling 483-6028.