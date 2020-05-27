CMOR to re-open on abbreviated schedule

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will reopen on a three-day-a-week schedule and welcome visitors beginning Tuesday, June 2, now that museums across the state are allowed to re-open.

The Museum will take precautions recommended as a result of COVID-19, including social distancing and increased cleaning of the facility, according to a press release.

Visitors will be expected to practice social distancing, and visitors ages 5 and older will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be optional for visitors ages 3-4. All staff and volunteers in public areas of the Museum will wear masks, and the Museum will be vigilant about cleaning and visitor safety protocols.

The Museum’s new schedule will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday until further notice, and the staff hopes to eventually expand the schedule, the press release said.

As a thank you to Museum members, the Museum will have a members-only reopening from 1-4 p.m. Monday, June 1, the press release said.

Because of new safety precautions, some exhibits will be temporarily closed, and some items will be removed from display, the press release said. As a result, admission will be discounted by $1 per ticket. Current members will receive a three-month extension on their membership to compensate for the Museum’s two-and-a-half-month closure, Shea said. Group tours and large group programs will not be offered at this time.

Museum admission at discounted ticket prices is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 62 and older, and $5 for children ages 3 and older. Admission is free for children under 3 and Museum members. For more information, see the Children’s Museum website at http://childrensmuseumofoakridge.org/ or call (865) 482-1074.

