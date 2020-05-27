Clinton Summer Camp offered to children of essential workers

The City of Clinton is offering its Summer of Fun Camp to children whose parents are essential workers. This summer, the City will be offering eight 1-week sessions starting on Monday, June 8th and running through Friday July 31st. Camp participants must be at least 5 years of age and have completed Kindergarten through 6th grade and have not yet started 7th grade.

Weekly fees will be $70.00 per week for each City of Clinton resident and $80.00 per week for each non-City of Clinton resident. There is also a one-time “Activities Fee” of $50.00 that is due when registration forms are turned in to hold a spot. This fee helps to cover camp essentials which include but are not limited to hand sanitizer, gloves, Camp T-shirts, craft supplies, and other activity costs for the entire summer. Weekly fees are due on Monday of each week the camper is registered for. If payment is not received by the due date, your child’s or children’s space(s) will be forfeited. There is a cut off of 30 camp participants each week due to restrictions outlined by the CDC during this pandemic. Registrations will be accepted on a first come first serve basis. Registration fees need to be paid separately. However, weekly fees can all be paid together with cash, check or card.

If you are interested in having your child/children attend, registration forms are available at www.clintontn.net under the Parks and Recreation Department. Please send all completed forms to the Recreation Coordinator, Taylor Huddleston at [email protected]. Registration forms will be accepted from Friday May 22nd through Monday June 1st and will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.

**Subject to change pending approval of site coordinator.

*Please make all checks payable to the City of Clinton. If you have any additional questions please contact Taylor Huddleston at 865-466-0830.