Clinton Public Library announces phased reopening, resumption of computer services

(Clinton Public Library press release) With the meeting of the Anderson County Library Board on May 21st, 2020 we have formally instituted a phased reopening plan that can be viewed on the library’s website at http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/covid19-preparedness/ At this time, the Library Board has elected to revisit the plan during a special meeting on June 4th. That meeting will be open to the public. For details about attending, please call the library during regular business hours at 865-457-0519 or email us at [email protected].

Beginning at the start of business Tuesday, May 26th we will offer limited computer use to patrons. Computers will be available by appointment only and may be scheduled in one hour time slots. Only one computer session may be scheduled at a time. Time slots may not be extended at this time, so please arrive on time to the appointment. Patrons that have signed up for a computer slot will be able to print and make copies. Prices for both services remain the same. If a patron needs to save, print, or edit files, the library asks that patrons provide their own jump drives.

Our entire collection will not be available to browse during Phase 2 of our reopening plan. Browsing areas will be blocked to patrons and the library remains closed to the public excepting scheduled computer appointments and No Contact Curbside Pickup. For the safety of both our patrons and staff, some provisions have been made to the general layout of procedures of the library. Library staff will wears masks and gloves in all patron accessible areas. While not mandatory, we encourage patrons making appointments to wear masks as well. Sneeze guards have been installed at the front desk and standing spots have been marked at 6ft intervals.

Library programs have shifted to completely online, using the library’s social media platforms: o Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clintonpubliclibrary/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clintonlibrary/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Clinton_Pub_Lib

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCujy5O2PYh8PYB8BYYcWvuA

No fines will accrue on any items while the library is closed. Patrons should keep any items currently checked out until after the library completely reopens.

Staff will be at the library during regular business hours to answer phone calls. The library can be contacted during regular business hours (M-F 9:00AM-7:00 PM and S 10:00AM-3:00PM) by calling (865) 457-0519, by emailing [email protected], or by messaging us on any of our social media platforms.

Public Wifi: As always, the library’s public wifi signal extends to the parking lot. Currently the library is partnering with The United Way to extend wifi service throughout the community. We will be distributing our hotspots to different areas around the county and a list of those locations will be provided to our patrons as soon as it is finalized.

Reusable Mask Distribution: The Anderson County Health Department has provided the library with reusable clothe facemasks to be distributed to the community. Patrons who want to pick up a mask should schedule a No Contact Curbside Pickup with the library. These masks are first come first serve. Thank you to the Anderson County Health Department for providing this excellent free service!

Summer Reading Program 2020: Our Summer Reading Program is open! Registrations for our annual Summer Reading Program begin start of business May 22nd, 2020. To register, please visit our website at: http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading/

The Summer Reading theme this year is “Imagine Your Story” and kick off starts June 1st! Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, many of our SRP programs have been transitioned into a digital format. We will monitor the situation as it progresses and adapt SRP as we go along. Please join us on any of our social media platforms, Youtube, or online at clintonpubliclibrary.org to participate! This year’s Reading Challenge has also seen some changes. Instead of requiring participants to read a specific amount of books, the challenge will be based on amount of time read. Minutes can be logged directly after registration up until August 7th. Only 250 points may be recorded daily.

Getting a Library Card during the pandemic: For a limited time, we are allowing patrons to apply for library cards online at http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/get-a-library-card/

These cards can be picked up through our No Contact Curbside Service. Additionally, patrons may apply for an online card through TN READs using a local phone number at https://reads.overdrive.com Library cards issued through TN READs cannot be used to check out items in the library’s physical collection.

Going Forward: The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is still a developing situation. We are using the above steps as precautionary measures to keep our more vulnerable community members well. To keep current on all developing information pertaining to library closings, please follow us on social media. As always, we appreciate your support in our efforts. We encourage people to be vigilant, wash your hands, and stay safe. To assist you we have a short list of resources with more information on the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization. The Clinton Public Library staff is not qualified to advise patrons on matters of healthcare, so please visit the resources below for more information.

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

WHO: https://www.who.int/

TN Dept. of Health: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

Anderson County Health Department: http://www.achealthdept.org/