Clinton BZA, Planning Commission to meet June 8th

The Clinton Board of Zoning Appeals and the Clinton Regional Planning Commission will meet on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Clinton City Hall. These meetings will be open to the public with a limit of 15 people in order to observe social distancing.
To view the agendas visit: http://clintontn.net/cityzoning.htm

