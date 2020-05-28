The Clinton Board of Zoning Appeals and the Clinton Regional Planning Commission will meet on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Clinton City Hall. These meetings will be open to the public with a limit of 15 people in order to observe social distancing.
To view the agendas visit: http://clintontn.net/cityzoning.htm
Clinton BZA, Planning Commission to meet June 8th
The Clinton Board of Zoning Appeals and the Clinton Regional Planning Commission will meet on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Clinton City Hall. These meetings will be open to the public with a limit of 15 people in order to observe social distancing.