Chamber hears, sees ideas for motorsports park

Officials with the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce were given a closer look at a concept map of a proposed motorsports park.

The Oak Ridge City Council voted unanimously back in February to look into the feasibility of a motorsports park off Oak Ridge Turnpike on more than 300 acres and at a cost of about $50 million.

During a video presentation with the Oak Ridge ChamberMonday , several ideas for the park were shared, including a track for Formula E electric cars; auto enthusiasts and car clubs would be allowed to use the course and it would also be an option for police training.

The plans also showed an amphitheater, restaurant and RV park.

Oak Ridge, along with the rest of East Tennessee, are seen as good areas for recreation sports such as motorsports, with race tracks growing in popularity.

The property is owned by the Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board, which means the final decision of sale would be up to the board, not the City Council.

