Census response rate update

The 2020 US Census is continuing.

According to the US Census Bureau, 59.6% of Americans had “self-responded” and completed the Census either by mail or online as of Monday, May 17th. Tennessee equals the national average with 59.6% as well.

The Census plays a critical role in the allocation of federal funding for a wide array of programs in communities all across the country for the next ten years.

Anderson County’s response rate continues to be above the state average, at 62.4%. 58.8% of Roane County’s citizens have completed the Census, 55% in Union County, 53.4% in Morgan County, and Campbell County is now above 50%, with a response rate of 50.1%.

Running through the response rates for cities in Anderson County, if you are keeping track of the friendly competition between the city managers of Clinton and Oak Ridge over which city will have the higher response rate, Oak Ridge continues to lead with a rate of 66.3%, compared to Clinton’s 65.7%. The losing city manager will have to wear the colors of the winning city’s high school for an entire day.

Elsewhere in Anderson, Oliver Springs has a Census response rate of 60%, with Rocky Top reporting a 47.4% rate, and Norris continues to lag far behind, at a meager 16.1%.

In Campbell County, Jacksboro continues to lead the way, with a 59.7% response rate, while Jellico is right at 50%, LaFollette comes in at 49.9% and Caryville has a response rate of 45.8%.

Kingston has the highest response rate in Roane County at 64.7%, with Rockwood at 53.8%, and Harriman at 51%.

In Morgan County, Wartburg has a Census response rate of 49.9%, Oakdale has a rate of 48.9%, and Sunbright’s rate is at 47.9%.

Fill out the Census online in just a few minutes at https://my2020census.gov/.

To track response rates across the country, or in your own backyard, follow this link to the Census Bureau website.