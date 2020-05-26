CCSO, THP investigating after man hit by vehicle, dies

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle and died on Sunday night.

Deputies and state troopers reported being called to a domestic disturbance in the Cedar Creek area that involved a man being struck by a vehicle.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man suffering from injries and immediately began rescue efforts, but those proved unsuccesful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim had not been released as of the time this report was filed, and the CCSO says the investigation is continuing.