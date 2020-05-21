CCSO seeking info on runaway girl, 16

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Chloe Cosper, age 16, was reported missing from her Duff area home on May 17, after family members could not locate her and noticed that some of her personal belongings were missing.

Chloe’s family has been in continued contact with the Sheriff’s Office and has been very cooperative in assisting deputies throughout the investigative process, according to a CCSO press release. The CCSO says that the most recent efforts to locate Chloe revolve around her cell phone location, which indicate that Chloe may be in the Maynardville area of Union County.

The press release states that the Sheriff’s Office’s goal is “to ensure the safety of Chloe and encourage her to reach out to law enforcement officials in the area she is located in or to contact her family.”

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who has any information regarding the location of Chloe Cosper please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446 or private message their Facebook page.