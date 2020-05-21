Chloe Cosner (Photo from CCSO)

CCSO seeking info on runaway girl, 16

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 197 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.
Chloe Cosper, age 16, was reported missing from her Duff area home on May 17, after family members could not locate her and noticed that some of her personal belongings were missing.
Chloe’s family has been in continued contact with the Sheriff’s Office and has been very cooperative in assisting deputies throughout the investigative process, according to a CCSO press release. The CCSO says that the most recent efforts to locate Chloe revolve around her cell phone location, which indicate that Chloe may be in the Maynardville area of Union County.
The press release states that the Sheriff’s Office’s goal is “to ensure the safety of Chloe and encourage her to reach out to law enforcement officials in the area she is located in or to contact her family.”

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who has any information regarding the location of Chloe Cosper please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446 or private message their Facebook page.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Many TVA recreation areas, campgrounds back open

Most recreation areas and six dam reservation campgrounds managed by TVA, including at Melton Hill …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.