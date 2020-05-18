CCSO raids site of overdoses, arrests one

Authorities in Campbell County arrested a man following a narcotics raid at a home in Jacksboro Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Jacksboro Police officers served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Clearlake Drive in Jacksboro on Thursday evening around 6 pm.

Investigators from both agencies say they had made numerous undercover purchases of narcotics at the home of 34-year-old Kevin Allen Grabow, and when the warrant was served, those investigators reported finding and seizing heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The six-month long investigation began after numerous complaints from neighbors about illicit activity as well as numerous emergency responses to the home for drug overdoses.

Investigators close to the case say that based on evidence recovered during the execution of Thursday’s warrant, further arrests are likely.

According to the release, “other individuals located inside the residence upon the execution of the warrant were questioned at the scene and released.”

Grabow was taken into custody on several drug-related charges and booked at the Campbell County Jail.