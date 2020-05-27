CCSO raids home of suspected dealer

Jim Harris

Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on Pleasant Drive in LaFollette on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the warrant was the result of an investigation spanning several months that was conducted after citizen complaints about suspected drug activity. During that investigation, the CCSO says that undercover operatives had made several purchases of Schedule II narcotics from the residence of 61-year-old Randy Douglas Lowe.

Deputies reported seizing an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as multiple firearms and vehicles, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. One of the firearms recovered had previously been reported as stolen.

According to the press release, “Based on the evidence collected and previous buys of narcotics from the residence, investigators expect that arrests are likely.”

