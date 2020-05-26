CCSO makes felony drug arrest after traffic stop

Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to a CCSO press release, while on patrol in the Stinking Creek area at around 8 pm last Wednesday (May 20th), Deputy John Minor spotted a vehilcle driving erratically and failing to maintain its lane. After making contact with the driver, Connie Borck of Pioneer, Deputy Minor noted that she was acting very nervous, had bloodshot eyes and was visibly shaking. Borck was found to not have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance.

While Minor cinducted field sobriety tests, the CCSO says that Deputy Corporal Wayne Barton and his K9 partner, Mya, arrived on scene and the dog quickly alerted on the passenger door of the vehicle. Borck admitted that inside a red bag behind the passenger seat, there was a “large amount” of marijuana. Officials did not say exactly how much marijuana was seized, only stating that “the weight exceeded the amount to constitute a felony in the State of Tennessee.”

Borck reportedly admitted that she had driven to Dayton, Ohio to obtain the marijuana and that she intended to resell it.

Connie Borck was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane, and violation of the driver license’s law. She was transported to the Campbell County Jail and was released on bond on May 21 (Thursday).