CCSO identifies man killed in Sunday incident

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed when he was struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon in the Cedar Creek community.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what was first reported to them as a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a car that proved fatal. He has since been identified as 55-year-old Elbert Lee Moore.

Again, the investigation is continuing and no other information has been released.