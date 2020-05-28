CCSO identifies man killed in Sunday incident

Jim Harris 28 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed when he was struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon in the Cedar Creek community.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what was first reported to them as a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a car that proved fatal. He has since been identified as 55-year-old Elbert Lee Moore.

Again, the investigation is continuing and no other information has been released.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton 4th canceled, some facilities to reopen Friday

The annual Clinton Fourth of July event is canceled for this year, city officials announced …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.