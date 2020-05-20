CCSO announces first-ever female Patrol Sergeant

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins has announced the promotion of Tosha Tackett, who is now the first female Patrol Sergeant for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release announcing her historic promotion, officials say that now-Sergeant Tackett attended, and graduated from, the Walter State Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2015 and began her career in 2015 with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, where she served as a Corrections Officer.

Sergeant Tackett began her service with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 as a School Resource Officer, “quickly earning the respect of her fellow deputies” and transferring to the Patrol Division. While serving on Patrol, Tackett’s dedication to D.U.I. enforcement earned her a position with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office D.U.I. Task Force. She has received extensive training in the detection and prosecution of impaired drivers, according to the release.

In 2019, she was promoted to Corporal of third shift patrol, later adding to her career achievements by becoming the first woman to ever try out for, and be selected to, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons And Tactics Team.

Sheriff Robbie Goins- states, “Tosha continues to break gender stereotypes in the law enforcement community and blaze trails for future female law enforcement officers. Tosha has taken to her new leadership role and shown a natural ability to lead by setting a good example and providing structure for those under her command. We are proud of Tosha and will continue to be here to support her as she transitions into her new role.”