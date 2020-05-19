Campbell cancels Memorial Day events amid pandemic

The Campbell County Veteran Services says that due to COVID-19, the annual Memorial Day events in Campbell County, at both the Courthouse in Jacksboro and the Jellico Veteran’s Park, set for this Monday, May 25th, have been canceled.

Similar concerns prompted Anderson County officials to cancel what would have been its 11th annual Memorial Day ceremony on the front steps of the Courthouse in Clinton, but will instead air a pre-recorded salute to veterans at 10 am on Memorial Day Monday on ACTV—Comcast Cable channel 95—on Anderson County and online at www.andersoncounty.tv.