Calvin Coolidge Cooper, age 93 of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

He is survived by:



Edith Cooper, Spouse

Jeffrey and Jane Cooper, Son and Daughter-in-law

Jenny and Mark Peters, Daughter and Son-in-law

Russell Cooper, Predeceased Son

Myrna Cooper, Daughter-in-law

Michelle and Paul Bennear, Grandchild

Bethany and Benny Chiara, Grandchild

Amanda and Greg McLoud, Grandchild

Amy and Joshua Kolbenschlag, Grandchild

Danielle Cooper, Grandchild

Jessica Cooper, Grandchild

Great Grandchildren: Sierra, Riley, Caroline, Angel, Justice, Elijah, Connor and Caleb.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Zion Cemetery immediately following.

