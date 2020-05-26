Calvin Coolidge Cooper, age 93 of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
He is survived by:
Edith Cooper, Spouse
Jeffrey and Jane Cooper, Son and Daughter-in-law
Jenny and Mark Peters, Daughter and Son-in-law
Russell Cooper, Predeceased Son
Myrna Cooper, Daughter-in-law
Michelle and Paul Bennear, Grandchild
Bethany and Benny Chiara, Grandchild
Amanda and Greg McLoud, Grandchild
Amy and Joshua Kolbenschlag, Grandchild
Danielle Cooper, Grandchild
Jessica Cooper, Grandchild
Great Grandchildren: Sierra, Riley, Caroline, Angel, Justice, Elijah, Connor and Caleb.
The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Zion Cemetery immediately following.