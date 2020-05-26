Calvin Coolidge Cooper, age 93 of Fort Lauderdale

Calvin Coolidge Cooper, age 93 of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

He is survived by:

Edith Cooper, Spouse
Jeffrey and Jane Cooper, Son and Daughter-in-law
Jenny and Mark Peters, Daughter and Son-in-law
Russell Cooper, Predeceased Son
Myrna Cooper, Daughter-in-law
Michelle and Paul Bennear, Grandchild
Bethany and Benny Chiara, Grandchild
Amanda and Greg McLoud, Grandchild
Amy and Joshua Kolbenschlag, Grandchild
Danielle Cooper, Grandchild
Jessica Cooper, Grandchild
Great Grandchildren: Sierra, Riley, Caroline, Angel, Justice, Elijah, Connor and Caleb.      

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.  Interment will be at Zion Cemetery immediately following. 

www.holleygamble.com

