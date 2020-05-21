Big rig overturns, drivers avoid injury

According to our partners at BBB-TV, two drivers escaped injury in an accident on I-40 in Roane County on Tuesday.

The station reports that a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Joshua Helton of Oakdale lost control and struck a cable barrier at mile marker 359, came back into the roadway, and collided with a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by Simran Singh of California.

The impact sent the Ford back into the cable barriers, while Singh drove off the interstate and the tractor-trailer turned over on its side. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to authorities.