Becky Ann Toney, 46, of Clinton passed away Sunday May 17 at her home surrounded by her family.

Her family will receive friends Tuesday, May 19th in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton from 6 to 8 pm.

Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, May 22nd at 1 pm at the Glen Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton is in charge of arrangements.

