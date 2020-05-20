BBB: Rockwood takes first steps toward reopening city facilities

Jim Harris

Our partners at BBB-TV report that Rockwood City officials took action Monday night related to reopening some of their recreational and other facilities to citizens without restrictions.

Mayor Mike Miller addressed the council this week as they met in their regular meeting about plans to reopen the Library, the Community Center, the basketball court, and public ball fields on June 1st.

He did say that if ther number of COVID-19 cases were to spike between now and then, that date could be pushed back.

Miller also mentioned that City Hall remains open for business, but with restrictions, as visitors may have their temperature checked before entering, and social distancing rules will still apply while inside. Miller said that the city has had numerous calls on whether the city’s swimming pool will open this year. According to BBB, he stated that some preparations needed to get it ready each year deal with inmate labor, which hasn’t been available due to COVID-19, so it will take a bit longer to get it ready for opening, but Miller added that the pool “hopefully will open on June 1st.”

