Graphic: Brad Jones, BBB

BBB, OEB present classic CHS-on-CHS gridiron collision

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 32 Views

(BBB announcement) This week’s Classic OEB Game of the Week will be from September 24, 2010 and will feature the Central Bobcats against the Clinton Dragons.  

It takes a goal line stand to win this game from ten years ago, be sure to tune in this weekend to watch every exciting minute of the action.  Friday and Saturday night at 7 pm on BBB TV-12 and of course you can watch it online at www.BBBTV12.com, the Facebook and Twitter Pages, and on their YouTube Channel. Or, watch on your Roku, Apple TV and FireStick devices by downloading the BoxCast channel and then looking for BBB TV-12.  

BBB has posted video directions on its Facebook page and posted them to the top of the page on how to do this.  

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CCSO identifies man killed in Sunday incident

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed when he was struck by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.