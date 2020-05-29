BBB, OEB present classic CHS-on-CHS gridiron collision

(BBB announcement) This week’s Classic OEB Game of the Week will be from September 24, 2010 and will feature the Central Bobcats against the Clinton Dragons.

It takes a goal line stand to win this game from ten years ago, be sure to tune in this weekend to watch every exciting minute of the action. Friday and Saturday night at 7 pm on BBB TV-12 and of course you can watch it online at www.BBBTV12.com, the Facebook and Twitter Pages, and on their YouTube Channel. Or, watch on your Roku, Apple TV and FireStick devices by downloading the BoxCast channel and then looking for BBB TV-12.

BBB has posted video directions on its Facebook page and posted them to the top of the page on how to do this.