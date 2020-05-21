Arnold David Hembree, “Shorty,” age 79 of Vasper

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 19 Views

Arnold David Hembree, “Shorty,” age 79 of Vasper passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. 

Arnold is survived by;

His loving wife of 54 years, Viola Susie Hembree

Daughters; Leann and Husband Pj Ridenour

Penny and Scott Hollifield

Granddaughter;  Halley Ridenour 

Sisters; Onda and Husband Charlie Irwin

Vina Bunch 

Nancy hopkins

Sister in law, Jeanette Hembree

Along with many nieces and nephews.

Arnold is proceeded in death by;

Parents; Hurstle and Zelma Hembree

Brothers; Mart, Lonnie, Alex and Bill

The family will receive friends and family at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12-2pm with the funeral service to follow at 2pm with the Rev. Kenny Gillum officiating. Burial will follow at New Vasper Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ernest Wilson, 91

On Sunday, May 17, at 91 years of age, Ernest Wilson’s faith became sight. Ernest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.