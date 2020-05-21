Arnold David Hembree, “Shorty,” age 79 of Vasper passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Arnold is survived by;
His loving wife of 54 years, Viola Susie Hembree
Daughters; Leann and Husband Pj Ridenour
Penny and Scott Hollifield
Granddaughter; Halley Ridenour
Sisters; Onda and Husband Charlie Irwin
Vina Bunch
Nancy hopkins
Sister in law, Jeanette Hembree
Along with many nieces and nephews.
Arnold is proceeded in death by;
Parents; Hurstle and Zelma Hembree
Brothers; Mart, Lonnie, Alex and Bill
The family will receive friends and family at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12-2pm with the funeral service to follow at 2pm with the Rev. Kenny Gillum officiating. Burial will follow at New Vasper Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com