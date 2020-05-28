Anthony Paul Fields, Jr., age 42, of Harriman passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born Janaury 27, 1978 in Huntington, West Virginia and recently moved to Roane County. He was a truck driver for Eagle Transport in Knoxville. Anthony loved the outdoors fishing and being connected to nature. He enjoyed working on cars and was a great mechanic. He was also a beloved son who will be missed very much. Preceded in death by his grandparents.

SURVIVORS

Father & Mother Anthony & Lise Fields of St. Petersburg, FL

Children El’Lyssa, Nate, Libby, and J.D.

Step-brother Kyle Nalls of Tampa, FL

Step-sister Devery Kerr & husband, Andrew of New York City, NY

A host of extended family and friends

