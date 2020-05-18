ACSD investigating to determine ID of probable suicide victim

Shortly before 4 pm Sunday, deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Bacon Springs Lane in Clinton after a family walking in the area discovered a human skull.

Detectives and deputies located the corpse just feet away from the skull and found evidence that indicates suicide. The individual has not yet been identified.

The ACSD said in a press release Monday morning that it is still investigating this matter, and ask that if you have any information or know of someone whose whereabouts were unknown, to please contact Detective Sean Flynn or Detective Sergeant Josh Zisman at 865-457-6210.